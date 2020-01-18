The Ely Times

Learning Bridge Charter School is gearing up for National School Choice Week.

Jan. 26 through Feb. 1 has been designated School Choice Week. Nationally there are more than 40,000 events scheduled in all 50 states over 586 governors, mayors and other elected officials proclaimed “School Choice Week”.

The week provides schools, individuals, and organizations with a time to raise awareness about the K-12 education options available to children-from traditional public schools to public charter schools, magnet schools, online academies, private schools and homeschooling.

Nevada’s charter schools enroll 50,000 students from K-12, and the majority of the schools are in Clark County. Learning Bridge is planning a meet and greet for parents, stakeholders and the White Pine Community, Tuesday January 27th, from 8 until 10 a.m.

This event will include breakfast muffins, juice, coffee and a tour of the school. The student council, board members and members of the staff will provide a tour of the school. The tour will also include information about the charter school, the success of the school, and what lies ahead in the future for Learning Bridge. As part of the tradition during National School Choice Week, the school choice dance will be taught by Mrs. Lister to the students.

If interested in the school and you are unable to attend at the designated time, please call 775-289-3500 for an appointment for a tour of Learning Bridge lcoated at 505 S. Pioche Highway.