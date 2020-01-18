The White Pine High wrestling team participated in the Pine View Invitational 2020 in St. George, Utah, last weekend. Again Luke Finicum showed his ability, taking third place in the 160-pound class among a field of 20 wrestlers. Most wrestlers in that class, including Finicum, had a bye in the first round, but not all.

Tristan Gubler (126) and Nathanial Dolezal (182) both took fifth place, helping the Bobcats score 71 points for 13th place in the team standings.

In his second and third matches, Finicum won by fall over Scott Palmer of Pine View and Tyce Tanner of Desert Hills.

In the semifinals however, he lost a 9-0 major decision to Tanner Tyson of Monument Valley. He next won a consolation semifinal match over Clark Ray of Kanab, then won the third place match by pin of Diego Abeyta of Silver High School (Silver City, New Mexico).

Gubler (126) took fifth place at Pine View. He pinned his first two opponents, then had a 6-0 decision over Justin Lopez of Rancho. But he lost the semifinal match 17-2 to Jace Seely of Kanab.

In the consolation semifinal, he lost to Daniel Jacquez of Silver and then won the fifth place match by a 9-0 score over Justin Lopez again.

Dolezal (182) also took a fifth place finish following much the same path at Gubler. He had a bye his first match, won the second by pin, lost 8-2 in the quarterfinals to David Fox of Timpview High. Won two matches in the consolation bracket, but lost in the semifinals to Keller Coester of Copper Hills, and won the fifth place match by fall over Vincent Threlfall of Snow Canyon.

The Bobcats Zeke Vinson, in the competitive 170 pound weight class finished in seventh place.

After receiving a bye in the first round, he pinned Anthony Magana of Rancho. But he lost the quarterfinal match to Ryder Hendry of Pine View. In the consolation rounds, he won two and lost one. First, a win over McKayle Hindman of Copper Hills, a loss to C. J. Paleafei of Desert Pines, then a 9-1 decision over Anthony Magana.

Bobcat wrestlers Jace Ricks (106) Nafanua Vincent (113), Seth Manning and Jevin Whitworth (285) were each 0-2 at the tournament.

White Pine has this week off, then goes to a tournament Jan. 24-25 at Fernley.

Finicum earns gold medal

Finicum (160) took the gold medal at the Milford, Utah tournament on Jan 3-4.

Teammate Zeke Vinson (182) was fourth place. They helped the Bobcats earned 62 points in the tournament and 12th place in the team standings.

At Milford, Finicum won his two pool matches both by pin over K. Jensen of Panguitch and G. Christen of Tintic (Eureka, Utah).

In the championship rounds he had three more pins to win the title. First over Skylar Williams of Milford, then Cairo Houston of Panguitch and finally Matt Allen of Diamond Ranch.

At 182, Vinson placed fourth at the tournament. He won his pool matches by a 5-4 decision over Kevin Bridges of Panguitch and 8-4 over M. Aguayo of Cedar City.

In the championship bracket, Vision won his first match by fall over Russell Walker of Milford. But he lost the next match by pin late in the match to Matt Rodgers of Snow Canyon. He then lost by fall to Gavin Carter of Canyon View.

Other Bobcats wrestlers included Gubler (126). He was 2-2 for 6 the place. Dolezal (182) was 12th place at the tournament with a 2-2 record.

In the JV portion of the Milford tournament, Rick (106) was sixth place, Vinson (120), sixth place, and in the heavyweights, Seth Manning took second place, losing to Lucas Wright of Cedar City.