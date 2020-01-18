The Ely Times

The White Pine County Sheriff’s Office was awarded $10,000 for domestic cannabis eradication and suppression program. The grant was awarded by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Henriod explains that the grant will be used for the sheriff deputies to collect and report intelligence data relating to the illicit cultivation, possession and distribution of illicit cannabis. “Deputies will be able to work overtime hours covered by the grant to patrol areas where illegal cannabis grows might occur.”

The grant will also cover the overtime expenses when such grows are located and need to be eradicated. Sheriff’s Deputies will be able to assist other agencies in the State of Nevada who are battling the same problems.

Henriod said, “the Sheriff’s Office is excited to be able to utilize this grant money to do proactive and reactive enforcement so that our community maintains a safe place to live. As you venture out into our county please remember if you see something that looks suspicious, don’t hesitate to call. It is through your help that law enforcement can really be affective.”