The White Pine High girls’ basketball team continued their winning ways last week, paced by Eva Kingston in both games in taking a win at West Wendover and one at home against Battle Mountain.

Meantime, the Bobcat boys lost both games to the same teams.

At West Wendover, Kingston pumped in a game-high 23 points as the girls were consistent in scoring the whole game for a 51-46 win over a Wolverine team that stayed on their heels the whole time.

Backing up Kingston was Mandy Jill Van Tassell with 11 points.

The Wolverines were led by Jennifer Collazo with 19 and Mia Pinedo with 10 points.

In part, what helped West Wendover stay as close as they did was good work at the foul line where they made 11-for-16. On the other side, White Pine was not as sharp at the line, only 7-for-22.

Back home in Ely on Saturday, the girls had an easier time beating Battle Mountain 42-27. Kingston scored 11 points and Rachel Jones added 10. And the team did better at the foul line on 5-of-10.

Battle Mountain’s leading scorer was Kaybrie Nield with 10 points.

For the White Pine boys (4-7, 3-3), they dropped both of their games the same nights, a huge 93-44 loss at West Wendover (9-4, 4-2) and 53-39 to Battle Mountain (9-7,3-3).

West Wendover, third place in the 2A Northern at the moment, had three players in double figures, 23 points from Gavin Villereat and 22 from Jesus Gonzalez with Ragillio Navaro adding 12.

For White Pine, Shea Simon was the top scorer with 13.

In the loss to Battle Mountain, the Bobcats had a 19-15 first quarter lead, but couldn’t score as much as 10 points in any of the next three periods in a losing effort.

Devin Starkey had 12 points for the Bobcats and Kincaid Waggener contributed 10.

D. J. Martinez had a game high 32 points for the Longhorns.

This week, the Bobcats, both boys and girls, had a non-league meeting with Pahranagat Valley in Ely on Tuesday.

They will be on the road this Friday and Saturday back in league action at Pershing County and Silver Stage.

Jan. 2-3 games

The boys basketball team opened league play this year with a split of their weekend games on Jan. 2-3.

They had a 74-49 loss Friday night at the hands of defending state champion Incline, then a nice 51-40 win Saturday night with North Tahoe.

For the Lady Bobcats (6-2, 3-1), they opened up league play with a couple of wins. A couple of slow down games they faced resulting in a 33-22 win over Incline, last years state runner up to White Pine. Then a thrilling 35-33 overtime win against North Tahoe. It completely disrupted the girls 42.3 points per game scoring average.

The Bobcat boys (4-5, 3-1) were beat from the opening tip off with Incline as the Highlanders (10-3, 4-0) raced out to a 32-4 first quarter lead. The boys did better in the second quarter with a 19-point effort, but the Highlanders were even stronger with a 22-point output. A 54-23 halftime deficit was just too much to overcome in the second half. Devin Starkey did his best with 22 points but none of the other Bobcats could score more than seven.

The next night against North Tahoe Starkey was again the game high scorer with 23 points. Phoenix Ball had nine points. The Bobcats were 8-of-15 at the foul line.

Leading scorer for North Tahoe (10-3, 3-1) was Cameron McAndrews with 13. The Lakers were 4-of-10 at the charity stripe.

The girls games were low scoring affairs, possibly even intentionally by the opposing teams. Against Incline on Friday, the girls only had an 18-5 lead at the half. Only scored four points in the third quarter and 10 in the final period. Meanwhile, Incline (8-3, 3-1) wasn’t doing any better, not scoring in double figures in any quarter.

White Pine got most of their points at the foul line going 22-for-27. Eva Kingston was the leading score for the Ladycats with 12 points.

The overtime game with North Tahoe the next night was another low scoring, deliberate slow down affair. The Lakers held a 10-8 lead at halftime. White Pine (6-2, 3-1) did take the lead with 10 points in the third quarter, but North Tahoe (6-6, 0-3) rallied and forced overtime tied at 25.

A 10 point extra period gave White Pine the win. Kingston was again then leading score with 12 points. And again the Ladycats helped themselves at the foul line, getting almost half of their points there on 17-of-27 attempts.

Both the boys and girls teams have just two games this week. One was Tuesday at West Wendover and Saturday they will be at home to face Battle Mountain.