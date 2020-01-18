By Cozette Eldridge

RSVP Field Representative

It is the age of Smart Gadgets. Smart homes have a bevy of gizmos that help residents control the activities of daily living from a single device. This technology has made our current homes seem like something out of the Flintstones. Some of the smart home technologies will make aging better than ever for seniors.

Age related failing eyesight poses a severe safety risk. Elderly people who fall are often unattended when doing routine daily activities like getting in and out of bed. Poor lamp placement and hard to reach light switches complicate these simple tasks. Seniors’ eyes need time to adjust to lighting changes.

The smart home has easy to use, multi-benefit lighting. You will be able to control your lights by using a mobile phone, but you won’t need to use it often. These lights will adjust so you’re getting the right amount of light at the right time. Smart lighting systems end the need to get out of bed to turn lights on and off. You can configure your lights to change, based on time of the day and your learned activities. When you’re approaching the house, the lights will come on. When you leave, they will go off. Smart lighting can also adjust from dark to light in a more gradual manner, to give older eyes time to adjust and reduce undue eye strain. Plus, you will save energy. Smart home security systems will change your life. Your home will learn the patterns in your day and will detect changes inside and outside and send notifications to your smart screen or phone when something unusual happens. You will be able to see live video of any unusual occurrences.

Your smart home will spring into action. It will have remote operated doors with double hinges that turn inward and outward for increased accessibility. Unknown or unwanted visitors will not be able to enter and denied access to your home. Approved people will be able to enter, with your permission.

You will be connected to a two-way video feed and determine who is at your door and what they want. Seniors can live better and safer in their smart homes.

I have a smart phone, tv and lap pad. I have come to the conclusion that they are all smarter than me. I think these smart items should come with a chip to be inserted into my brain, so I can stay one step ahead of my smart devises. It would relieve a lot of stress, anger and cuss words.

SENIOR CENTER MENU

JANUARY 20 – JANUARY 24

MON. CLOSED/ Martin Luther King Day

TUES. Salisbury Steak, Onions/Gravy, Noodles, 3 Bean Salad, Mixed Fruit

WED. Herb Pork Roast, Scallop Potatoes, Broccoli/Cauliflower, Roll, Fruit

THUR. Chicken Parmesan, Vegetables, Orange Spinach Salad, Fruit Cocktail

FRI. Beef Patty/Bun, Lettuce/Tomato/Onion, Vegetables, Cantaloupe, Dessert