JANUARY 8

REPORT OF A PROWLER: The area was checked and no one was found.

REPORT OF A TRUANCY: City -a student was deemed a habitual truant. A citation will be issued to the student and a report will be submitted to the District Attorney’s Office.

REPORT OF THREATS: The reporting party complained about her landlord telling her she needed to move out. Both parties were advised to handle the situation civilly.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City – the subject was not located.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and was fine.

REPORT OF A PRIVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT: City – Donna Egbert struck a parked vehicle in a parking lot.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – a student reportedly left school without permission. The student was later located and returned to the school by his guardian.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: 30 year old Sarah Corkum, of Ely, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

REPORT OF AN INTOXICATED PEDESTRIAN: City – the subject was located and escorted across the street to his residence.

New bookings: Steven Bullock / Possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, transporting a controlled substance, and open container / Bail $10,000 / Arrested by NHP. Sarah Corkum / Warrant / Bail $5,000

JANUARY 9

REPORT OF THEFT: City – the reporting party claimed to be missing some medication, which he believed his brother lost. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and was fine.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 50 year old Ely resident Lon Jarvis was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subject was not located.

REPORT OF THEFT: City – the reporting party claimed a family member used her debit card without her permission. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: Both subjects admitted to arguing over one getting a tattoo and not allowing the other to see the rap lyrics he was writing. Both parties were counseled on working on their communication strategies.

New Bookings: John Horvath / Warrant / $8,000 / Arrested by NHP. Lon Jarvis / Warrant / No bail

JANUARY 10

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party discovered a male juvenile in his granddaughter’s room late at night and kicked him out of the house. The male was later located and taken into custody. A search incident to arrest found him to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was later released to his guardian. A report will be forwarded to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF HARASSMENT: City – the reporting party claimed to be having issues with a former employee. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A TRESPASSER: The subjects were gone when deputies arrived.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: The reporting party claimed to be having issues with a family member. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A HIT AND RUN: The reporting party claimed an unknown vehicle struck her truck while it was parked in front of her residence. A report was completed.

New Bookings: KC Valdez / Probation violation / No bail / Arrested by Parole and Probation. Justin Poulson-Miller / Serving time for previous arrest Yajahira Barraza / Basic speed and driving suspended / Bail $550 / Arrested by Ely Shoshone Tribal Police