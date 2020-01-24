It is a first ever ode to the people, places and business that make life in White Pine County great. It is the Best of White Pine.

The Ely Times has created the Best of White Pine to recognize businesses, outstanding individuals and organizations in White Pine. The ballot includes restaurants, shopping, things to do, health and beauty, home and garden, mechanics, and professional services.

Voting begins this week, with a ballot in each weeks paper for the next three consecutive weeks. Rules are attached to the ballot. All votes will pass through a verification process by reviewing voter identify and addresses to deter any activity that could jeopardize the credibility of the program.

Once all votes are tallied and verified, we’ll announce the winners in a special edition in print.

Our “Readers Poll” is exactly that — designed to reflect the voting of our audience. We encourage companies to increase the frequency of their messaging about their desire to win their categories.

Readers will be seeing these campaigns, nominees will be asking for their votes. After all, this is a contest for a coveted prize — the right to be known as the best of White Pine.