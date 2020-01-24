The 3rd Annual Law Enforcement Appreciation dinner will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Ely Elks Lodge at 5pm.

The job of law enforcement is immeasurable, and carries a sense of selfless service for others. Law enforcement need and deserve reaffirmations, so events like this help show just how much of what they’re doing matters to the public, that people care and appreciate what it is that they do. The Elks will serve a nice dinner, put on a short presentation, and raffle off prizes donated by local businesses that only law enforcement can win.

Dinner is $15 a person, $7 for spouses of Law Enforcement and children under 12 years of age.

All active and retired federal, state, and local law enforcement eat free.

For additional information or to RSVP call 775-293-5602.