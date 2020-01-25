The White Pine High boys and girls basketball teams returned to league play last weekend, on the road to Pershing County and Silver Stage and each won both of their games.

For boys coach Terrell Trask and the Bobcats, they had a widespread victory over the Mustangs, but a much closer game in their win over Silver Stage.

At Lovelock on Friday, no stats were posted for either team, but White Pine won handily. 67-23.

The next night at Silver Stage, stats were again not posted and the Nighthawks made it close but lost, 69-61.

For the Ladycats, their game with Pershing County was tighter, a 44-36 score. Eva Kingston led the girls with 13 points and Olivia Hendrix added 10. Stats were not posted for the Mustangs.

The game was tied at halftime 20-all. But White Pine was stronger in the second half outscoring Pershing County 24-16. But they weren’t as sharp at the foul line as they would want, connecting on only 4-of-11.

Against Silver Stage, all but one of the Ladycats scored with Kingston again leading the way with 10 points. Free throws were somewhat rare in this game, with White Pine having only three attempts, and making two.

Silver Stage played the slow down game as best they could, not scoring more than seven points themselves in any quarter, and limiting the Bobcats to only two points in the fourth quarter. making for the very low 33-20 final.

The girls (11-2, 7-1) remain tied for the league lead at present Incline (12-3, 7-1) and Yerington (12-4, 7-1).

For the Bobcat teams this week, they play host to Yerington on Friday and Coral Academy on Saturday.

While there is a three-way tie for first place in the girl’s league, the boys are being dominated by defending state champion Incline.

The Bobcat teams play at Incline Jan. 31.