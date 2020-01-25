By Cozette Eldridge

W.P. Co. Field Representative

The upside of having to wait in the supermarket checkout line is that it provides an opportunity to chuckle over the headlines in the tabloids. Aside from the usual made up stuff about celebrities, there is from time to time, a headline about health issues: WOMAN LIVES TO 150 ON LIQUORICE DIET. While it’s fun to spoof the tabloid press, we don’t expect anything close to accuracy from them.

We should expect greater veracity from the medical/scientific communities when it comes to health and nutrition related announcements. Too often, it seems, this is not the case. So much that has been touted as being beneficial or harmful in one study is in turn “proven” inaccurate in a follow-up study. For example; when early studies appeared linking fat-consumption to high cholesterol and artery disease, I paid close attention since I’ve been blessed with legs that look like all the tributaries of the Nile run through them. Now, after years of limiting my intake of high fat foods, I’ve been advised that the first studies weren’t quite accurate. Some of the earlier studies may not have been as thorough as they should have been and some of the population samples were too small. Similar revisions have been disputed, reversed and re-reversed findings about coffee and red wine consumption. I don’t know what the studies would have proved, other than a correlation between grapes and dancing. All I know about coffee drinking is that is a great morning “wake me up”.

The American Medical Association blames researchers with close ties to drug companies and the principal source of misinformation, stating that “published studies are sometimes misleading and frequently fail to mention weaknesses”. The AMA also cites instances where authors censor critical comments from co-authors in a rush to publish. As a result, the next time I read a study proclaiming the benefits of snake oil in the treatment of insomnia, I will treat it with a large dose of skepticism washed down with a glass of red wine. The healthy kind, of course.

SENIOR CENTER MENU

JANUARY 27 – JANUARY 31

MON. Pork Roast, Au Gratin Potatoes, 3 Bean Salad, Squash, Fruit

TUES. Chicken Tenders, Potato Wedges, Green Salad, Carrot Raisin Salad, Banana

WED. Chili, Onions/Cheese, Cornbread, Coleslaw, Fruit

THUR. Spaghetti/Meat Sauce, Zucchini, Colorful Salad, Bread, Orange

FRI. Crab Salad, Lettuce/Tomato/Egg, Clam Chowder, Fruit, Birthday Cake