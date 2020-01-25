The White Pine High wrestling team participated in the Spring Creek Kiwanis Invitational last weekend at Spring Creek High School.

The Bobcats had seven wrestlers competing and they earned 56 points for 17th place in a field of 27 teams.

Zeke Vinson and Nathanial Dolezal both took fourth place and Luke Finicum placed fifth.

Jace Rick (106) lost both of his matches by fall to Deyton Peyman of Buhl, Idaho, and Lance Thomsen of Damonte Ranch.

Tristan Gubler (126) also lost both his matches. He suffered a 15-14 decision to Elliot Leaman of Elko and by fall to Breyden McNair of Twin Falls.

Finicum (160) with his fifth-place finish earned 19 team points. Like many wrestlers in their respective weight groups, he had a first round bye. In Round 2, he pinned Shawn Twitchell of Pahranagat Valley. But he lost in the quarterfinals by fall to Chris Drayton of Eureka.

In the consolation bracket, he won two matches by pin over Garrett McSweeney of Reno and Joshua White of Churchill County. But he lost in the consolation semifinals to Carson Miller of Reed, then took fifth place by forfeit over Kasen Taylor of Battle Mountain.

Teammate Chris Rosales, also at 160, went 1-2 at the tournament. He lost to Carson Miller of Reed, had a bye in the consolation round, then lost his next match to Joshua White of Churchill County.

At 170 pounds, Vinson earned fourth place. He had a bye in the first two rounds of the championship bracket. In the quarterfinal, he pinned Jett Jackman of Moapa Valley. But he lost the semifinal match by fall to John Owens of Fernley, won the consolation semifinal match on a 15-7 decision against Zahne Ruiz of Twin Falls, but lost the third place match by fall to Heyden Redd of Moapa Valley.

Dolezal (182) was also a fourth-place finisher for the Bobcats. His first match was a bye, then he pinned Tristen Thomsen of Spring Creek with only four seconds remaining in the match.

But he lost the quarterfinal match to Nathan Glass of Fernley on a 9-5 decision. In the consolation bracket he won Rounds 4 and 5 with a pin of Grant Hennie of Moapa and a sudden victory (5-3) over Jaren Hafen of Virgin Valley. In the consolation semifinals, he won by fall over Alexzander Baker of Twin Falls, but lost in the third place match on a 13-7 decision to Nathan Glass of Fernley.

Finally for White Pine, Seth Manning (220) lost both his matches by pin to Trent Munoz of Reed and Dillan Chan of Rocky Mountain, Meridian, Idaho.

This week the Bobcats will be in action at the Vaquero Classic in Fernley.