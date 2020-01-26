Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office. Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by the law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state, federal agencies.

JANUARY 11

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – both parties were separated when deputies arrived.

REPORT OF A PRIVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT: City – an unoccupied parked vehicle rolled and struck another parked vehicle.

REPORT OF THREATS: City – during visitation of a child, the reporting party claimed her child’s father made threats toward her. The deputies were unable to locate the father.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subject was located and was fine.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – Jay Fair, of Las Vegas, was driving through a parking lot, slid on ice, and struck a parked vehicle. A report was completed.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: Brent Stark, of Ely, was driving on a dirt road and lost control of the vehicle. It slid off of the roadway and overturned. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City – the driver was located and warned about her driving behavior.

New Bookings: Ricardo Butler / Courtesy hold for transport company. Bobby McWoodson / Courtesy hold for transport company

JANUARY 12, 2020

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – deputies investigated the incident in which both parties battered each other. A report will be submitted to the District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

REPORT OF A PRIVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT: City – the deputy discovered neither vehicle was damaged.

New Bookings: None

JANUARY 13

REPORT OF A TRUANT STUDENT: City – a student was deemed a habitual truant and was issued a citation. A report will be forwarded to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – both parties admitted to only arguing and separated for the day.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was not located.

REPORT OF FRAUD: The reporting party claimed a subject attempted to extort money from him after he exchanged photos with a female on a dating website. He was advised it was a scam and to block the other party.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City – the driver was contacted and denied driving recklessly.

REPORT OF AN INTOXICATED SUBJECT: City – a local business called to report a male subject was urinating into a trash can in their parking lot. The male then left as a passenger in a vehicle. The vehicle was later located and deputies spoke to the driver, identified as 46 year old Terri Evening, and the passenger, 47 year old Kendall Cozad, both from Idaho. Cozad was taken into custody for indecent exposure and Evening was arrested for DUI.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claimed to have been locked out of his residence. Contact was made with his roommate, who advised she was afraid of the reporting party. She was advised of the process for evictions and how to obtain a temporary protection order.

REPORT OF A BATTERY: City – the reporting party claimed another subject battered him. He only wanted it on report in case of future problems.

New Bookings: Jon Grant / Serving time for previous arrest. Christopher Graham / Warrant / Bail $875 / Arrested by NHP. James McConnell / Warrant / Bail $5,000 / Arrested by the Department of Public Safety. Terri Evening / DUI and speeding / Bail $10,000. Kendall Cozad / Indecent exposure and open container / Bail $5,000. Lloyd Ball / Warrant / Bail $528 / Arrested by NHP

JANUARY 14

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and checked out to be okay.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: City – the reporting party discovered someone struck her fence. A report was completed.

REPORT OF THREATS: City – the reporting party claimed a male subject called and threatened her. The male was contacted and advised the reporting party has caused problems in the past. Both subjects were advised to avoid each other.

New Bookings: None

JANUARY 15

REPORT OF A TRUANCY: City – a student was deemed a habitual truant and was issued a citation. A report will be submitted to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A TRUANCY: City – a student was deemed a habitual truant and was issued a citation. A report will be submitted to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – a student was discovered to have sent pictures of his genitalia via The Internet to other students. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was contacted and was fine.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was contacted and was fine.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City – the vehicle was located and the occupants claimed to just be “hanging out.”

New Bookings: Robert Kirk / Courtesy hold for Eureka County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Merys / Serving time for another arrest

JANUARY 16

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 68 year old McGill resident, Gary Green, was arrested for driving with a revoked license.

REPORT OF THREATS:

City – a juvenile reportedly was making threats to batter and/or fight other juveniles. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF AN ARREST:

City – 53 year old Ely resident Jeffrey Todd Groth was arrested for DUI and being in possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE:

City – the vehicle was gone when deputies arrived.

REPORT OF A SUICIDAL SUBJECT:

City – the subject was contacted and later escorted to the hospital for evaluation.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT:

City – the subject was gone when deputies arrived.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES:

City – a vehicle was reportedly driving very slowly. NHP made contact with the driver, who was having a medical issue. He was later transported to the hospital by ambulance.

New Bookings:

Gary Green / Driving revoked / Bail $740

Tyler Fawson / Probation violation / No bail

Tallioferro Jones / Speeding and driving revoked / Bail $1,950 / Arrested by NHP

Jeffrey Groth / Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, under the influence, driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving revoked, and stopping/standing/parking in the roadway / Bail $30,000

JANUARY 17

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT:

City – the reporting party claimed a guest in his home had been threatening him. The guest was trespassed and removed from the property.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK:

City – the subject was discovered to have been admitted to the hospital.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK:

City – the subject was located and claimed to be fine. She was later escorted to the hospital.

REPORT OF THREATS:

The reporting party represents a third party, and claims another person has made a threat in regards to a legal situation involving the third party. The incident was documented per the reporting party’s request.

REPORT OF AN ARREST:

City – 27 year old Ely resident Deric Jackson was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE:

The reporting party claimed there was damage done to property owned by his employer. A report was completed.

REPORT OF THEFT:

City – the reporting party claimed a group came into her workplace and received services without paying. The group was contacted and it was discovered to be a communication error. The bill was paid by the group.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE:

The reporting party claimed her husband was destroying their house and was upset. The reporting party left the home before deputies arrived. The husband was not located.

New Bookings:

Deric Jackson / Warrant / No bail

JANUARY 18

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT:

City – the reporting party claimed to have an issue with a family member which resides with them, using her property. The family member was advised not to use property without permission.

REPORT OF THREATS:

City – the reporting party claimed her husband had made threats toward her that stemmed from her making accusations toward him. Both parties separated for the night.

New Bookings:

None

JANUARY 19

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT:

City – the reporting party claimed a customer at her workplace was unhappy with the services rendered and was causing a disturbance. The issue was settled when deputies arrived.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER:

The driver was located and warned about his driving pattern.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT:

City – the subject was causing a disturbance at a local hotel after checking out. He left without incident.

REPORT OF A CUSTODY ISSUE:

The parents of children were arguing over who had visitation of the children. The issue was settled after deputies arrived.

REPORT OF AN ARREST:

City – 26 year old Ely resident Thomas Acosta was arrested for an outstanding warrant and violating his probation.

New Bookings:

Thomas Acosta / Warrant and probation violation / No bail

JANUARY 20

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT:

City – a local business called to report a male subject was causing problems and refusing to leave. Deputies arrived and made contact with the male, identified as 52 year old Matthew Joseph Osgood, of Boise. Osgood refused to leave the property when told to do so. Osgood was taken into custody, but then refused to cooperate with deputies. Osgood was later transported to jail, where he was discovered to be in possession of several pills without a prescription.

REPORT OF A BUSINESS ALARM:

City – the business was checked and everything appeared normal.

REPORT OF A CIVIL ISSUE:

City – the reporting party claimed to be arguing with his soon-to-be exwife in regards to property. The property was removed without incident.

REPORT OF AN INTOXICATED DRIVER:

The vehicle was located and the driver was not under the influence.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT:

City – the reporting party claimed to be missing her tv. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER:

The suspect vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF A BATTERY:

City – the reporting party claimed a male subject battered him in regards to a civil issue. The reporting party was allowed to sign a citizen’s complaint for battery, which will be served on the suspect once located.

REPORT OF BURGLARY:

City – the reporting party claimed someone took property from his home while he was gone. The investigation continues.

New Bookings:

Matthew Osgood / Trespassing, resisting a peace officer, and possess of a dangerous drug without a prescription / Bail $10,000

Kenneth Konops / Courtesy hold for transport company