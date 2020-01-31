Brandon Valentin Rosales and Maegan Jean Fuller have been named Students of the Month for January, according to Ely Elks Lodge #1469.

Rosales, age 13, is the son of Karina Valentin and Jorge Rosales of Ely. Fuller, age 13, is the daughter of Jody and Heath Korell of Ely. Both are 8th graders at Learning Bridge Charter School.

The Student of the Month program is sponsored by the Elks Lodge in an effort to bring recognition to outstanding students in the area.

Multiple achievement, citizenship, scholarship and leadership are the basis for selection of Students of the Month.

Rosales has been active in basketball, soccer, hiking and swimming. His hobbies are the same.

Fuller has been active in volleyball, softball, math enrichment classes and she is a former Student Council member. Her hobbies are sleeping until noon on weekends, spending her day watching Netflix and writing letters to the tooth fairy every time she loses a tooth.