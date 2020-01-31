By Cozette Eldridge

W.P. Co. Field Representative

Since the breakthrough in human DNA and gene therapy, medical research and development of new treatments has opened the doors towards treating some of humanity’s most debilitating conditions. From zeroing in on different cancer cures to restoring sight and hearing, 2019 was a year filled with medical breakthroughs. While some of these studies may be varied in their stages of research, each is one more milestone in the cure of diseases. Millions of blind people could have their vision restored using stem cells taken from the eyes of non-living donors. After tissue transplants, eight patients vision was restored and two of those patients were able to read again after having severe macular degeneration.

In a pilot study a successful treatment has been made for advanced stages Parkinson’s disease, using spinal implants to improve motor function in several patients. Prior to the study, the patients were barely able to stand on their own without falling over or they were forced to depend entirely on wheelchairs for mobility.

After getting the spinal implant, the patients are now capable of walking unassisted.

With pancreatic cancer ranking as one of the most deadly forms of cancer, scientists have reported a promising new breakthrough for a treatment. Pancreatic cancer, maintains a 95% mortality rate, is resistant to all current treatments. Patients have extremely poor chances of surviving for five years after being diagnosed. Since the disease does not show symptoms until the advanced stages, it is hard to diagnose. The study finds that a small molecule has the ability to induce the self-destruction of pancreatic cancer cells. The research was conducted with xenographs. Transplantations of human pancreatic cancer into immunocompromised mice. The treatment reduced the cancer cells by 90% in developed tumors within a month. These are just a few of the treatments in trials now. Studies for cystic fibrosis, PTSD, and Alzheimer’s cures look very promising for the future cure.

SENIOR CENTER MENU FEBRUARY 3 – FEBRUARY 7

MON. Chicken Breast, Grilled Tomato Sauce/Noodles, Italian Vegetables, Fruit TUES. Roast Beef, Potato/Carrots/Onions, 5 Way Mixed Vegetables, Roll, Fruit WED. Minestrone Soup, Grilled Cheese Sand, Tomato, Romaine Lettuce, Fruit THUR. Pepperoni Pizza, Layered Salad, Fruit FRI. Burger Stew, Broun Rice, Steamed Broccoli, Cornbread, Fruit Mix, Dessert