The White Pine High wrestling team participated last week in the 20th annual Walter Marrietta Vaquero Classic in Fernley. The Bobcats finished in 12th place with 45 points.

Zeke Vinson showed his continuing prowess in the 170-pound class. His third-place finish earned 24 team points.

Vinson won his first two matches by pin over Talon Smith of West Wendover and Eric Juliot of Fernley. But he lost by fall to Brayden Murdock of Bishop Manogue.

He then won a consolation semifinal match over Mariano Herrera of Douglas and the third place match by pinning Dillon Otteson of Tonopah.

The Bobcats’ Tristan Gubler (126) took sixth place at the Classic. He won his first two matches over Jahvon Etienne of Coral Academy and Damian Paice of Tonopah.

He lost late in the match of the championship quarterfinals to Logan Galvin of Yerington.

In the consolation bracket, he won Round 5 with a 7-6 decision over Jared Fleischmann of Coral Academy. But he lost the semifinal and fifth place match to Declan McClary of Battle Mountain and Logan Galvin of Yerington.

The other Bobcat wrestlers, Jace Rick (106), Nafanua Vinson (113), Luke Finicum (160) and Fernando Castano-Tejada (170), each lost both of their matches, not including byes they may have received.

For White Pine, its next matches were on Thursday this week at the Divisional Duels at Lincoln County High in Panaca.

The 2A/1A Northern Regional tournament, which is the qualifying event for state, will be Feb. 8 at Pershing County High in Lovelock. State matches will follow Feb. 14-15 at Virgin Valley High in Mesquite.