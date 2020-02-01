Ely Elks Lodge #1469 honored all active and retired Law Enforcement on Friday, January 24 at the Elks Lodge. With the help of KGHM Robinson Mine, the Elks were able to put on a dinner and short program honoring law enforcement as a profession. Agency heads in attendance were Sheriff Scott Henriod, Sergeant Chris Brewer, Warden William Gitterre and Jose Noriega from the Forest Service.

Officers chosen to receive recognition as Officer of the Year in their respective agencies were Deputy Lowell Sommervold from WPCSO, Detective C. Michael Ray from the ENDTF and Senior Correctional Officer Maria Blanco from ESP.

Chair Nichole Baldwin took a moment to recognize spouses of law enforcement for being the “rock” for their LEO’s with a bouquet during the evening. Decorations and entertainment were provided by the White Pine County School District. Donations came from KGHM Robinson Mine, Martha Sindelar, Lisa Scoble, Bath Lumber, Sportsworld, Gale Oil and Tire, Margarita’s Restaurant, Nardi’s Family Restaurant, All Aboard Restaurant, Sahara Motors, C.A.L. Ranch, White Pine Chamber of Commerce and Commissioner Laurie L. Carson. The White Pine Rodeo Club also helped during the evening.

The Ely Elks Lodge strives to reach the community in a variety of purposeful and effective ways. To learn about how you, too, can make a difference in your community contact Nichole at the Ely Elks at 293-5602.