The White Pine High girls’ basketball team extended its win streak to 10 last week with home wins over Yerington and Coral Academy.

Now, as January rolls away and February comes, a strong test awaits the girls (13-2, 9-1) on the road this weekend at co-leader Incline (14-3, 9-1) and not-to-be-overlooked North Tahoe (7-11, 1-8).

Against Yerington, junior star Eva Kington pumped in 27 points pacing the girls to a 43-31 victory. She was the only Ladycat in double figures. White Pine was 9 of 18 at the foul line. Stats were not posted for Yerington.

In the next game against Coral Academy, the girls rolled over the Falcons, 37-10. The score could have been much higher but coach Justin Locke played a lot of the second string in the second half and maybe held the score down a little bit at the same time.

The 10 points are the fewest allowed to any team this season.

While the girls were winning against Yerington, the Bobcat boys suffered a 55-45 loss to the Lions despite having three players in double figures. Shea Simon had 13, Kincaid Waggener 12 and Nate Adams 11. Stats were not posted for Yerington.

Where the Bobcats (8-8, 6-4) hurt themselves to some degree was at the charity stripe where they were just 5-for-12.

The loss evened the series between the teams this season, each having won on the other’s home court. White Pine won at Yerington 43-40 Dec. 20.

Facing Coral Academy the next night, the boys bounced back for a 73-27 score.

As with the girls, this weekend the boys are also at Incline (16-3, 10-0), the league leader, and North Tahoe (14-4, 7-2). Earlier this month, the boys lost to Incline, the defending state champions, and won over North Tahoe.

In the Southern 2A ranks, The Meadows, Lincoln County, Needles and Lake Mead Academy are the top four contenders.