DISTRICT COURT

January 27, 2020

DANIEL RY KUMPE: Time and place for sentencing. Court orders suspending further proceedings pursuant to NSR 453.3363: Probation not to exceed 3 years; Successfully complete the 7th Judicial District Drug Court program; defendant to get a Substance Abuse and a Mental Health Evaluation, and to follow the recommendations; will refer the defendant to Suboxone as appropriate and a consideration for residential treatment. Defendant to start Drug Court. Defendant to test on the color green. Judge Steve L. Dobrescu presiding.

SHAWN RAY SOUTHALL: Probation violation hearing. Court revokes and reinstates probation and the defendant is to enter and complete the 7th Judicial District Drug Court program. Defendant is remanded into custody. Judge Steve L. Dobrescu presiding.

NICHOLE JORDAN: Probation violation hearing. Court rejects the defendant’s request for Drug Court Diversion per NRS 458.300 in CR-1904048 and CR-1904049. Court revokes Probation and imposes original sentence to run concurrent with CR-1904049. Credit for all time served on both CR-1904048 and CR-1904049. Defendant is remanded back into custody of the White Pine County Jail. Judge Gary D. Fairman presiding.

DERRICK JOSEPH DIXON: Guilty of one count driving while under the influence, felony offense, a Category B felony. Court orders $25 AA fee; $60 Forensic fee; $3 DNA fee; $350 PSI; $300 Attorney fee; $2,000 fine; 24-48 months NDOC; 2 days credit for time served White Pine County Jail. Judge William A. Maddox pesiding.

DOUGLAS ALLEN KAMAN, JR.: Guilty of Count 1 Sale of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance, as defined by NRS 453.321(2)(a), a Category B Felony; Count XIV: Prohibited Person in Possession of a firearm. Court orders $25 AA fee; $60 Chemical Analysis fee; $3 DNA fee; Count I: 24-72 months NDOC; Count XIV: 24-72 months NDOC; Count XVIII: 24-72 months NDOC; Count XIV and Count I to run consecutive and County XIV and Count XVIII run consecutive; Court denies probation; Credit for time served. Defendant is remanded back into custody of the White Pine County Jail. Judge Gary D. Fairman presiding.