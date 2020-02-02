CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (NDCNR) is excited to announce the appointment of Colin Robertson as the inaugural Administrator for NDCNR’s Nevada Division of Outdoor Recreation (NDOR). As NDOR’s first Administrator, Robertson will help build the new Division with a focus on enhancing Nevada’s one-of-a-kind outdoor recreation experiences, and promoting a healthy and sustainable outdoor recreation economy that centers on protecting Nevada’s natural landscapes. Robertson will assume the role of Administrator of NDOR beginning Monday, January 27, 2020.

Robertson’s experience, knowledge, and vision for advancing outdoor recreation far and wide in Nevada make him distinctively qualified to serve as NDOR’s first Administrator. For nearly two decades, Robertson has served in a variety of leadership roles in the public, private, and nonprofit sectors. His many professional endeavors and achievements have focused on community engagement and corporate social responsibility, strategic organizational partnerships and cross-cutting collaboration, sustainable business and economic development, education, and environmental sustainability. He has served as Curator of Education for the Nevada Museum of Art in Reno, and was the Director of Communications and Strategy for the Don J. Clark Group, where he led and oversaw environmental sustainability initiatives. Most recently, Robertson served as the Vice President of Switch WORKS.

“I am pleased to appoint Colin as Administrator of the Department’s new Division of Outdoor Recreation,” said NDCNR Director Bradley Crowell. “Colin’s diverse professional experience combined with his inspiring and strategic vision for the new Division are uniquely suited to enhance outdoor recreational opportunities in every community throughout Nevada, while helping to promote the sustainable economic growth of Nevada’s outdoor recreation economy.”

“Outdoor recreation is an integral part of life in Nevada, and I am excited to help protect our wild places, support a healthy recreation economy and vibrant communities, and encourage people of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities to get outside and enjoy our state’s vast recreational splendor,” said Robertson. “I’m looking forward to promoting sustainable recreation to help ensure Nevada continues to be an amazing place to live, work, play, and visit for generations to come.”

As NDOR’s Administrator, Robertson will focus on advancing Nevada’s immense variety of outdoor recreational opportunities to improve public health and wellness, educate Nevada’s youth, engage underserved populations, and attract new outdoor recreation-oriented businesses to the state. He will lead the Division’s collaboration with other state agencies, private sector and nonprofit organizations, and our federal partners in Nevada to promote sustainable outdoor recreation and business development through advancing a vibrant recreation economy that centers on protecting our natural resources. Additionally, an 11-member Advisory Board on Outdoor Recreation will be established in the coming months, bringing together a diverse group of stakeholders from across the state to support and advise the Division on important outdoor recreation matters. NDOR will help lead the way by demonstrating that economic growth and protecting Nevada’s unique natural resources can go hand in hand.

The Nevada Division of Outdoor Recreation office is located at 901 S. Stewart Street, Ste. 1003, Carson City, NV 89701. To contact the office, please call 775-684-2700.