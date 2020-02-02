By Sheriff Scott Henriod

January 9, 2020 was recognized as Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. This day which has come and gone, is a day that the Nation is to reflect on how important Law Enforcement is, not only in our towns, cities and states, but nationwide.

Each and everyday Law Enforcement professionals head off to work for one purpose and that purpose is to preserve the quality of life that each one of us deserves. That quality of life is so that we can be safe at home, work, walking down the street, driving our vehicles, or wherever we may be.

Law Enforcement Officers share their time, talents, compassion and sometimes their lives to insure that this happens. Law Enforcement can’t be everywhere at one time, but they truly try and be in the right place at the right time. They listen to the concerns of the public and work diligently to solve and prevent crime that plagues our communities. They are individuals who see and handle calls ranging from violent situations, death, abuse, individuals with psychological problems and drug addiction just to name a few. After they have handled these calls they are then expected to turn right around and have a smile on their face and act as if all is normal. So to have one day where the Nation takes a moment and says thank you is truly appreciated.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all the school children who made cards and posters expressing their appreciation for Law Enforcement and to all the individuals who brought those delicious goodies by the office or expressed a kind word of encouragement.

I would also like to thank the Ely Elks Lodge and KGHM Robinson Mine for hosting the Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner which was held on January 24, 2020 at the Elks Lodge and to all those who came and showed their support and donated those great prizes.

I’ll take up one more minute of your time and express my gratitude to all Law Enforcement Professionals wherever they might serve. Thank you for all that you do.