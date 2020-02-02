Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office. Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by the law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state, federal agencies.

JANUARY 21

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – 28 year old Alan Goldstein, of Ely, was arrested when it was determined he battered his spouse, who is also over the age of 60. He was taken into custody without incident.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – Robert Wallin, of Ely, was driving when John Trujillo, of Ely, failed to yield while turning and struck Wallin. A report was completed.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City – a customer had an issue with a card reader at a fuel pump, and felt it may have been compromised. No issues were observed.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – the reporting party claimed several juveniles mocked him for wearing a jacket with a specific team name emblazoned upon it. The juveniles were gone when the deputy arrived.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City – the business was checked and nothing appeared to be disturbed.

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City – both parties were gone when deputies arrived.

New Bookings: Alan Goldstein / Domestic battery and elder abuse / Bail $15,000. Bethany Marshall / Warrant x2 / Bail $1,119 / Arrested by NHP.

JANUARY 23

REPORT OF A BURGLARY: City – the reporting party claimed someone broke into his business and stole money. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A TRESPASSER: City – the reporting party claimed a male subject had been sleeping on the property and loitering near her workplace. The subject was escorted from the property and advised not to return.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – George Madity, of Elko, was backing from a parked position and struck a vehicle driven by Ginger Rick, of Ely. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – the reporting party discovered a juvenile had used a fraudulent credit card number to make an online purchase. A report was completed and will be submitted to Juvenile Probation

.REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subject was located and was okay.

REPORT OF A STOLEN VEHICLE: City – the vehicle wasn’t stolen, but had been repossessed.

New Bookings: None.

JANUARY 24

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: The vehicle was not located.REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party claimed a subject was stealing power by running an extension cord from a neighbor’s domicile to his own. He was waned about theft of utilities.

REPORT OF POSSIBLE CHILD ABUSE: Deputies assisted another agency in a possible child abuse investigation.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: The vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF THEFT: City – the reporting party claimed a subject was running an extension cord from another residence. The owner was contacted and warned about utility theft.

REPORT OF POSSIBLE CHILD ABUSE: City – the reporting party claimed a child had possibly been abused. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City -the reporting party claimed a female was in her workplace, creating a disturbance. The female, identified as 37 year old Jennifer Leeann Perkins, of Ely, was contacted and later arrested for disturbing the peace.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and claimed to be fine.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 26 year old Maria Dominguez, of Ely, was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

New bookings: Zayra Vasquez / Warrant / Bail $270 / Arrested by NHP. Jennifer Perkins / Disturbing the peace / Bail $350. Maria Dominguez / Warrant / Bail $20,000