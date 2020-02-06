Clyde E. Riach, 84, of Twin Falls, ID died Sunday, January 26, 2020.

He was born July 10, 1935 in Paul, Idaho to Alex and Mary (Spurgeon) Riach. At age 16 he moved with his family to Ely, Nevada where he attended high school and later joined the National Guard. He was in the National Guard for 6 years.

Clyde married Pat Clayton in Ely and they welcomed 2 girls, Kelly in 1962 and Trina in 1963. He worked as a heavy equipment operator and later in the paint shop in Ruth, NV. He then worked as a heavy equipment operator in Page, Arizona where he retired in 1991. He and Pat enjoyed boating on Lake Powell, restoring antique cars and annual trips to Yuma, AZ in their RV.

Clyde was preceded in death by his wife in 2016, parents and siblings; Marie, David, Tommy, Donna and Flora. He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Ryan Coats.

Survivors include two daughters, Kelly (Gene) Harrington of Forsyth, Montana and Trina (Jim) Hallgarth of Dillsboro, Indiana; 6 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Barbara Gibson of Yuma, AZ.

Cremation has already taken place and no services are planned at his request.