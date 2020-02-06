Edward Leroy Utley, 76, of Phenix City, Alabama passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in Columbus, Georgia.

Services with military honors were held on January 24, 2020 at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery.

Edward was born December 21 1943 in Augusta, Georgia; son of the late Clifford Thomas Utley and Margaret Anne Edwards Utley. He grew up and went to school in McGill and Ely. He served in the U.S. Army and was retired from Civil Service. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David Utley. He is survived by his wife, Diane; children, Kevin (Melissa), Steven, Angela (Harold), Tabatha, Robin, and Eddie ( Nicole); sisters, Betty and Donna; brother, Jerry (Mary) and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.