August 9, 1939 – January 31, 2020

Mary Ellen Ford, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and a friend to many passed away at her home of 60 years in Ely, Nevada January 31, 2020 due to breast cancer.

Born August 9th, 1939 in Ruth, Nevada, she was the daughter of the late Edward Glenn Fackrell and Marjorie (Atkin) Fackrell. Mary loved living in Ely. After graduating from high school she worked for several local companies. She stopped working for a period to raise her children. During this time, she participated in the local theater where she was often cast to play the funny, crazy characters which were quite memorable. She was also instrumental in starting the first girl’s softball league in Ely.

After her children were mostly grown, she fell in love with aerobics which she would often say changed her life. She would go on to open her own fitness center, Frontier Fitness, where she taught aerobics and competed in competitions for nearly 20 years before retiring. She gained many lifetime friendships through her business and inspired so many with her positive energy and can-do attitude. Her favorite job, however, was raising her children which she always felt was the most important and rewarding job of all.

Her life was a living example of one of her favorite Bible verses, Ephesians 4:32 — “And be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ has forgiven you.”

Mary was preceded in death by her husband Henry E. Ford, parents, son David B. Lewis, and grandson Kendall Staheli. She is survived by her children Tawny (Bart) Crum, Shelly (Dave) Staheli, Charles (Farida) Lewis, Gary (Jennifer) Ford and sister Deanna (Hicks) Blackburn of Murry, UT and brothers Brent (Chris) Fackrell of Santa Clara, UT and Terry Fackrell of Ely, NV; 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, seven nephews and nieces.

Please join us in celebrating her life Saturday February 15 at 11:00am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Church in Ely, Nevada on 900 Avenue E. There will be a visitation at the church from 9-10:45am for friends and family with a memorial service at 11am and a burial to follow at the Ely Cemetery. Following the burial there will a luncheon at the church for all friends and family.

The family would like to thank all mom’s dear friends who visited and helped to provide care for her during her final months.