Special to The Ely Times

The White Pine County Extension in cooperation with the University of Nevada Reno, will be hosting the 1st Annual Youth Livestock Conference here in Ely.

The Conference and Workshop will be held on Feb. 15. Conference begins at 8 a.m., and check-in will start at 7:15 a.m. The locations will be at both the Bristlecone Convention Center located at 150 W. 6th St., and White Pine County Fair Grounds located off of Highway 93, at the north end of Ely.

The cost for the conference is $65 per person, that includes workshops, YQCA training, lunch and materials.

The conference is being presented for 4-H and FFA youth, of all ages, as well ranch youth, but is open to anyone wanting to attend including adults.

The various topics will cover meat quality, carcass grading, livestock feeding and nutrition.

Animal handling and showmanship and Youth for the Quality Care of Animals training will be conducted by Amilton de Mello DVM, PhD, who is the Meat Science and Food Safety Program leader for the University of Nevada, Reno.

Assistant Professor for Animal Science at the University of Nevada, Reno, Mozart Fonseca, Pd.D, will cover topics of livestock nutrition, and feeding.

Various other professionals will be bringing their knowledge and experience to the conference to discuss several topics regarding Livestock.

Free registration is available by bringing an animal for use in the animal handling workshop. To register or for more information contact Alex Santaella at 775-293-6597 or santaellaa@unr.edu.