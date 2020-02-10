The Elks are pleased to announce the 48th annual Elks Hoop Shoot contest. Three boys and two girls, ages 8 to 13 won the second round of competition in the Elks National Hoop Shoot Free Throw contest in Austin on January 25 and have been named district champions.

Boys 8-9: Rex Jackson of Lund awarded third place.

Girls 8-9: Bailey Carter of Lund awarded first place.

Boys 10-11: Levi Faris of Ely awarded fourth place.

Boys 12-13: Kade Snyder of McGill awarded first place.

Girls 12-13: Kasadie Britton of Ely awarded third place.

Carter and Snyder will now advance to the NSEA State Finals at Hawthorne on February 15, where they will compete with other winners from Nevada.

For more information on the Elks National Hoop Shoot or to learn more about the Elks, visit www.elks.org/hoopshoot or email HOOPSHOOT@elks.org.

The Hoop Shoot is free to all participants and provides youth an opportunity to compete, and to connect.

The 2020 Hoop Shoot National Finals will take place on April 18, 2020 in Chicago.