On February 4, 2020, Dick Horton made his journey to heaven while at his winter home in Beaver Dam, Arizona. Born in Ely, Nevada on June 21, 1945, Dick was one of eight spirited and devout Catholic children born to C. E. (Dutch) and Marie Horton.

Dick graduated White Pine High School in 1964 and attended Dixie State College and University of Nevada, Reno. He served two years in the 82nd airborne division of the United States Army. A lifelong resident of Ely, Dick worked at Mt. Wheeler Power and Nevada Department of Transportation. His passions were his Minneapolis Moline, farming, horses and working in the yard. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Dick loved his family very much and never knew a stranger. Special lifelong friends include Jerry Jones, Floyd Green, Frank Rykovich, Duane Kerr, Chop Manzonie, Manual Birch, Wayne Paterson, Brent Rose, Raymond Maestes and Doug Robison.

Dick is survived by his loving wife Jody, former wife Barbara Anderson, sons Cody Horton (Stacey Arrighi) and James (Lara) Gardner and daughters Holly (Jules) Munoz and Natalie (John) Engle, grandchildren Kaitlyn Gardner, Samantha Engle, Stacey and Justin Horton, Jakob and Colton Munoz and Madeline and Reese Gardner, brother Pat, sisters Mary Louise (Roger) Patterson, Diane Gunderson, Carol Case, Helene (Kevin) Stafford, Marie (George) Gillemot and sister-in-law Mary Anne Horton. Dick was preceded in death by his parents, brother Don and sister-in-law Sherill Horton.

A Memorial Service will be on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Ely. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to the White Pine High School Rodeo Club, P. O. Box 150724, Ely NV 89315, the Boys and Girls Club of White Pine, P. O. Box 151152, Ely, NV 89315, or the Committee Against Childhood Hunger, 1545 Mill Street, Ely, NV 89301.