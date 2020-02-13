Karen Sue Morton Rosevear passed away peacefully on February 02, 2020 in Claremore, Oklahoma at the age of 80. She was born May 16, 1939 to Beulah and Asher Morton in Stillwater, Oklahoma where her father was in the Army, stationed at Fort Still, Oklahoma. Shortly after Karen was born, her father mustered out of the Army and the family moved out West to Buhl, Idaho. It was there that their little family grew and Karen’s siblings Richard, Wanda and Gary were born.

Karen often cared for her younger sibling’s while both of her parents worked. Years later, her father set out to find work in the mining industry, when he became employed with Kennecott in Kimberly, Nevada and the family soon joined him. Karen was in the 8th grade attending school in Ruth, Nevada.

The family became very active in the Methodist Church where Karen became the President of the Methodist Youth Group. The family would later secure company housing in McGill, Nevada, where her sister Pam was born. Then the worst thing imaginable happened and Karen’s father was killed in an accidental explosion at work where it changed the course of all their lives.

Karen moved on from her childhood, moving around a bit until she settled back to White Pine County where she met Richard (Dick) Leon Rosevear at the Hotel Nevada where Karen was a cocktail waitress. It was love at first sight and they were married a short time later at the Cove Bar in White River Valley on May 5, 1963.

After Karen and Dick’s children were raised, they went on many adventures and lived in various states including Hawaii, Oregon, Washington, and Arkansas and settled back in White River Valley. Karen had a vigor for life. She raised her children with values and to be respectful of others. Although times were tight, she made the holidays and family occasions feel extra special. She spent many years loudly cheering on her kid’s and grandchildren’s sporting events, blowing her “ooga horn” and calling balls and strikes from center field. Karen cherished teaching her grandchildren how to crochet. She also enjoyed, painting, reading, and a glass of white wine on her front porch. Karen treasured being around family and friends and hosting BBQ’s and took pride in being the matriarch of this family.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Dick Rosevear, and her daughter Deborah Lynn Rosevear Baker and son-in-law John Baker.

She is survived by brothers and sisters Richard Morton, Wanda Blake, Gary Morton, Pamela Coenig, Timothy Harders and Noel Tucker, and her children Jeff Alan Rosevear, Annette Pearl Rosevear Brown (Kristopher Brown), and Robert (Buzz) Kirk Rosevear (Nancy Herms).

She loved her grandchildren and was survived by Shaun Baker, Misty Baker Masini (Joe Masini), Courtney Rosevear, Miranda Powers (Dustin Powers), Casey Rosevear, Daniel Allred (Diana Allred), Ty Rosevear, Hazyn McGrath, Hayley Morton (Kyle Morton), and Burgandy Rosevear. She is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces, and great grandchildren that she adored.

We are granting Karen’s wish of no funeral services. Should family or friends desire, donations may be made to the National Heart Association by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1 or online at www2.heart.org.