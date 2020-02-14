The White Pine High boys’ basketball team overcame a 35-point performance by Battle Mountain’s hot-shooting guard D. J. Martinez for an exciting 74-67 overtime win at Battle Mountain.

Stats were not posted for White Pine, but the box score showed the Bobcats had a 51-43 lead at the start of the fourth quarter, saw the Longhorns fight back to take the game to overtime at 63, then outscored Battle Mountain 11-4 in the extra period for the victory.

Earlier in the week in Ely on Tuesday, the boys had been spanked 80-66 by third-place West Wendover, their second loss to the Wolverines this season.

Jesus Gonzalez led West Wendover with 28 points. Stats were not posted for White Pine.

Now Battle Mountain, White Pine and Yerington all have league records of 7-7.

The Bobcats (9-12, 7-7) finish the regular season this week with home games against Silver State (4-9, 8-12) and Pershing County (2-23, 0-14).

Battle Mountain (14-11,7-7) concludes the week with games at Coral Academy and Yerington, while Yerington (12-10, 7-7) goes to league leader Incline (20-3, 14-0) on Friday and at home to Battle Mountain on Saturday.

For the Ladycats, they had a couple of good weekend victories over West Wendover, 47-30, and at Battle Mountain. 42-30.

The games were never really in doubt.

The girls conclude the league season in Ely this Friday and Saturday hosting Silver State and Pershing County.

But the Ladycats (16-3, 12-2) are still in second place tied with Yerington (17-5, 12-2). Both are behind league leader Incline (18-3, 13-1).

So, if all things remain equal this weekend, the NIAA tie-breaker formula will have to be applied. One thing in the girls favor is they did win the second league meeting between the teams.

However, Yerington has to play at Incline this Friday and the Highlanders are riding an 11-game win streak.

The Northern 2A playoffs for both boys and girls will be Feb. 20-22 in Lovelock.