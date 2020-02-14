On the morning of February 8, 2020, deputies responded to Sahara Motors, located North of Ely on US 93, on a report of a burglary. It was discovered several subjects entered into the business after business hours and took several items, including keys to an unlicensed silver 2020 Jeep Cherokee.

The suspects fled the area in the Jeep, along with other stolen property. Two people have been taken into custody on unrelated charges in Southern Utah. They were in possession of items related to this case, but were not the stolen Jeep. Anyone who has any information in regards to this case is asked to contact the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office at 775-289-8808.