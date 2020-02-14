David E Norman has started a Student of the Week program this year with the purpose of celebrating individual achievements and recognizing students who model superior character and citizenship. Each week teachers in every grade level come together and choose one student in their grade to be the recipient of our Student of the Week Award. The student is presented with an award and is celebrated on our Facebook page.

Winners for the week of February 3, 2020 are:

Barrett Britton – Pre K

John DiGiacomo – Kinder

Alyssa Nielson – 1st Grade

Jayger Sangster – 2nd Grade

Stormie Birge – 3rd Grade

Krosby Cox – 4th Grade (not pictured)

Adelaide Costello – 5th (not pictured)

Congratulations to each of you and keep up the great work!

* Kimberly Rodriguez – Pre K and Delilah Gutierrez- Pre K pictured above won during a prior week but were not pictured previously.