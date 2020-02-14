As he did at the divisional duals Jan. 30, White Pine High wrestler Luke Finicum (160) earned the top seed in his class at the Southern Regionals at Laughlin last week, and moves now to the state tournament this weekend, Feb. 14-15, at Virgin Valley High in Mesquite.

The Bobcats finished fourth in the team standings with 88 points behind Pahranagat Valley.

Jace Rick (106), Nafanua Vinson (113), Zeke Vinson (170) and Tristan Gubler (126) all finished in fourth place to advance to state and Nathanial Dolezal (182) took the silver medal.

Finicum won all three of his matches in two minutes or less by fall over Blake Luna of Laughlin, Alex Crooker of Lake Mead and Jack Tierce of Laughlin.

Dolezal had a bye his first match, then pinned Jacob Griffin of Pahranagat Valley in the semifinals, but lost a 10-5 decision to Trevin Perkins of Lincoln County to finish in second place.

Jace Rick (106) had a bye in the first round, lost to Angel Ramirez of Spring Mountain in the semifinals, won a consolation semifinal over Devin Selters of Tonopah and lost the third place match to Andre Haro of West Wendover.

There were only four competitors in the 113-pound class, so Nafanua Vinson, even though losing both matches to Andy Garcia of Spring Mountain and Chase Wallin of Lake Mead, still to state as the No. 4 seed.

The same was true for Tristan Gubler (126), only four contestants there as well. He first lost to Sergio Zuniga of Spring Mountain, suffered an elbow injury and could not continue, losing the third place match by default to Hagen Harris of Pahranagat Valley.

Christopher Rosales (152) finished fifth for the Bobcats. He lost the first round to Isaac McCamery of Spring Mountain, received a bye in consolation round 1, lost by major decision 11-0 to Hagen Boyce of Lincoln, but had a bye in the fifth place match.

Fernado Castano-Tejada (170) lost all three of his matches. First, to Chad White of Indian Springs, then Zeke Vinson of White Pine and Jonathan Dillingham of Pahranagat Valley.

Finally, Seth Manning (220) had lost his first match to Marcus Nolan of Laughlin, had a bye in consolation round 1, lost by fall to Adrian Carrillo of Spring Mountain and was awarded fifth place due to the injury default of David Smith of Laughlin.

Battle Mountain and Yerington were the top two teams at the Northern Regional in Lovelock and will bring strong teams to the state meet this weekend.

Pershing County is the defending 2A state champion after they stopped Battle Mountain’s string of six straight titles at the tournament last year.