ELKO—Pursue your passion and jump start your future.

The Maintenance Training Cooperative (MTC), are a group of industrial-related employers who have made possible a special career and scholarship opportunity for GBC students. MTC awards several $5,000 scholarships to students seeking an Associate of Applied Science degree or Certificate of Achievement in Diesel Technology, Electrical Systems, Industrial Millwright, Welding, Technology or Instrumentation. These scholarships can be applied to tuition costs, fees, and books.

In the fast-paced, 38-week program, students have access to state-of-the-art technologies and will learn skills from qualified faculty. Paid, on-the-job internships are also possible with Nevada mining companies, suppliers, and equipment vendors. Students are offered the flexibility to attend the courses in the morning, afternoon or evening depending on their schedule.

“Great Basin College’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs have provided excellent career opportunities to over 2,600 students,” said Bret Murphy, Dean of Business and Technology. “The MTC scholarships help offset the cost of tuition and provide a great opportunity for students who are interested in using their minds and hands to make a great living.”

Applications for the MTC scholarship are currently being accepted until March 15, and applications for the Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs are being accepted until the start of the fall semester. To apply, students must apply to Great Basin College and submit the GBC CTE application that is available at www.gbcnv.edu/mtc.

For more information about the MTC scholarship or CTE programs, please contact GBC’s Career and Technical Education Department at (775) 753-2406, or email technical@gbcnv.edu.

Great Basin College offers Associate and Bachelor level instruction in academic, career, and technical education areas. GBC serves students enrolled online from across the country and on campuses and centers across 86,000 square miles, two time zones, and ten of Nevada’s largest counties.

Great Basin College, “The Gold Standard in the Silver State.”