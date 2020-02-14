By Cozette Eldridge

Researchers at the university of Nottingham in England have created a blood test that could potentially detect breast cancer up to five years before a lump or other symptoms appear. The test, which would be much cheaper and easier to conduct that a mammogram, looks for autoantibodies (produced by the body in reaction to cancer cells) in the blood. The researchers said in a statement that another larger study is planned, and, if all goes well, the test could be on the market within the next five years.

The discovery was presented at the UK’s National Cancer Research Institute’s annual conference, which showcases the world’s biggest cancer advances. A similar test for lung cancer is currently being studied in Scotland.

A new study out of Stanford University showed that after one injection of the antibody, etokimab, which is already being studied to treat other immune issues such as asthma and eczema, people with severe peanut allergies were able to eat peanut protein just two weeks later.

Currently, the only available treatment for the potentially deadly allergy in oral immunotherapy, where patients eat small doses in graduating scales under medical care. The process can take up to a year and can cause allergic reactions. A larger study is planned to shore up dosing, timing and hopefully be used to treat other food allergies. Dental fillings may soon be a thing of the past, thanks to a breakthrough from Chinese scientists.

Enamel is the mineralized substance that protects the surface of teeth. Though it is one of the toughest tissues in our bodies, it is prone to degradation over time.

Until now, we have not been able to reproduce the toughened tissue because of its complex cellular structure, but last September, a team of researchers from Zhejiang University School of Medicine developed a gel that makes enamel repair itself.

In such a short time the breakthroughs in medical research have been amazing.

