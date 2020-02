DISTRICT COURT

February 3

KEEGAN MITCHELL BLAKELEY: Guilty of the offense of Unlawful Use of a Controlled Substance a Category E Felony by future of his plea agreement from Oct. 7, 2019. Court orders $25 AA fee; $3 GMA fee; $60 Chemical Analysis fee; 12-32 months NDOC suspended; no marijuana or prescriptions; obtain Substance Abuse Evaluation plan within 45 days and have copies filed with court; 32 hours of work on community service. Status hearing set for April. 6.