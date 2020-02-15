Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office. Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by the law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state, federal agencies.

FEBRUARY 6

REPORT OF TRUANCY: City -a student was deemed a habitual truant and was issued a citation. A report will be forwarded to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: The reporting party claimed he gave money to a male to do some remodeling in his home, but has since been unable to contact the male. He was advised the issue was civil and to handle it as such.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. As the vehicle stopped, the driver got out and attempted to flee. The driver, identified as 23 year old Ely resident Deanndra Mike, was apprehended a short distance away. Located in the vehicle were several pieces of drug paraphernalia. The passenger, identified as 30 year old Ely resident Christopher Bradley, was also taken into custody. Both Mike and Bradley also tested presumptively positive for being under the influence.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the reporting party claimed his wife was suicidal. The wife was located and claimed to be fine.

REPORT OF A PRIVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT: City – Alan Smith, of Eureka, backed into a vehicle driven by James Lani, of Ely. A report was completed.

REPORT OF THREATS: The reporting party received a call from an unknown party who threatened him for engaging in certain behavior with the caller’s girlfriend. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The reporting party claimed his wife was making threats of suicide. The wife was contacted and was escorted to the hospital for an evaluation.

REPORT OF THREATS: City – the reporting party claimed to be receiving threats from a person via text and The Facebook. She was allowed to sign a citizen’s complaint, which will be issued to the suspect.

REPORT OF THEFT: City – a local business reported an employee had been caught stealing. A citizen’s complaint will be issued to the employee.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: Reuben Banuelos, of Spring Creek, reported hitting a horse while on a rural road. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A SUICIDAL SUBJECT: City – contact was made with the subject, who refused to answer questions. The subject then took several unknown pills. The subject was transported to the hospital for treatment.

New Bookings: Irene Jake / Warrant / Bail $405 / Arrested by NHP. Deanndra Mike / Suspended license, obstructing a peace officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, under the influence of a controlled substance, and driving under the influence of a controlled substance / Bail $30,000. Christopher Bradley / Possession of drug paraphernalia and under the influence of a controlled substance / Bail $30,000. Christopher Bernal / Attempted murder, conspiracy, and battery by a prisoner while in lawful custody / Bail $500,000 / Arrested by the Office of the Attorney General.

.FEBRUARY 7

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – the reporting party claimed several juveniles were running around his property late at night. The juveniles were gone when deputies arrived.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City – the reporting party claimed someone abandoned a vehicle behind his business. The owner later came and retrieved the vehicle.

REPORT OF THREATS: City – the reporting party claimed a female made several threats to her, in front of several other people. The reporting party was allowed to sign a citizen’s complaint, which will be issued to the female.

REPORT OF VANDALISM: City – an unknown subject keyed a vehicle and broke out the back window while it was parked and unoccupied. The owner was notified. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City – the reporting party, an employee at a local pharmacy, discovered a subject was attempting to fill a prescription that had recently been filled by another pharmacy. The male subject left prior to law enforcement arrival. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A CUSTODY ISSUE: City – two separated parents were arguing over who had the visitation of their shared child. Both were advised to follow their custody agreement files with the court.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City – the vehicle was gone prior to law enforcement arrival.

New Bookings: Angel Lopez / Speeding, driving without a license, open container, and DUI / Bail $1,995 / Arrested by NHP.

FEBRUARY

8REPORT OF A THEFT: It was discovered several subjects entered into a business after hours and took several items, including keys to an unlicensed vehicle. The suspects fled the area in the vehicle, along with other stolen property. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A CIVIL ISSUE: City – the reporting party claimed to be having issues with their landlord. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISPUTE: City – a male and female were arguing over their separation. The male left on his own accord.

New Bookings: Zachary Lawrence / DUI, driving within marked lanes, and injury to property / Bail $3,920 / Arrested by NHP. Carol Kelleher / DUI / bail $2,000 / Arrested by NHP.

FEBRUARY 9

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – 38 year old Ely resident Travion Dupree was arrested for driving with a suspended license and for an outstanding warrant.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISPUTE: Dispatch received a 911 call where the line was left open. During the call, a man and woman was heard fighting and the male was heard making threats to shoot the female and any law enforcement that arrived to the residence. Deputies arrived and arrested 81 year old McGill resident Edmund Shurtleff for domestic battery, coercion, intimidating a public officer, and interruption of a telecommunication device.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City – the subject was gone when deputies arrived.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was not located.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – Lisa Adams, of Ely, was operating a vehicle and stopped for a vehicle in front of her. She was struck from behind by Jhacobe Bashale, of Ely. A report was completed.

New Bookings: Travion Dupree / Warrant and driving suspended / Bail $1,550. Edmund Shurtleff / Domestic battery, coercion, intimidating a public officer, and interruption of a telecommunication device / Bail $30,000.

FEBRUARY 10

REPORT OF AN UNATTENDED DEATH: William Merrow passed away at his residence due to natural causes.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was not located.

REPORT OF HARASSMENT: The reporting party claimed a neighbor was harassing him. The neighbor claimed the same about the reporting party. Both were advised to leave each other alone.

REPORT OF AN UNATTENDED DEATH: City – Claudine Sertic passed away at her residence due to natural causes.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and was okay.

REPORT OF THREATS: The reporting party claimed her neighbor may have poisoned her dog. The neighbor was contacted and denied giving the dog anything.

REPORT OF AN UNATTENDED DEATH: Jeffery Flemming passed away at his residence due to natural causes.

New Bookings: Krista Tennant / Probation violation / No bail / Arrested by Parole and Probation