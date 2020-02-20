Claudina Mary Sertic, beloved wife, aunt, sister, and friend to many, passed away at her home of 87 years in Ely, Nevada on February 10, 2020. She was born March 18, 1932 in East Ely, Nevada to Edmondo and Elvira Iannacchione Di Sanza. Claudina attended Central Ely Grade School, Ely Grade School and White Pine High School. She married Joseph Sertic on August 26, 1951.

Claudina worked at Ely Theater, Christiansen’s Floral and City of Ely, City Clerk’s Office from 1956 to 1975. She enjoyed reading and visiting with family and friends. Claudina was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Claudina is survived by two nephews, Gene and Frank Di Sanza; two nieces, Lucy Reed and Laura Cupp; numerous great and great great nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Edward Di Sanza and Roland (Rita) Di Sanza and her husband Joseph Sertic.

Claudina shared a once in a lifetime love and adored her husband Joe.

Please join us for the Recitation of the Rosary on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. at Mountain Vista Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, February 22nd at 10:00 A.M. with the burial to follow at the Ely City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, P.O. Box 151026, Ely, Nevada 89315