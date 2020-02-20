William E. Merrow “Wild Bill” passed away February 10, 2020 in McGill, Nevada. He was born November 15, 1937 in W. Bloomfield Township, Michigan to Albert William and Ora Emogene (Epley) Merrow.

William served in the United States Marine Corps active duty from August 1955 to August 1958, and then the Marine Corps Reserve until August 1963. He had a great love for Harley Davidson’s. William enjoyed watching Ice Hockey, Baseball, and spending time with his grandsons and great grandchildren.

William is survived by his wife, Yvonne R. Merrow; four daughters from his first marriage, Denise (Dan), Lynn (Glen), Kristin (Marvin), and Barbara (Don); grandchildren Brandon “BJ” (Quincy), Jereme, Andrew (Alyssa) Mangum, Ryan, Michael, Ashley Jacobson, Brittney Hurst, Aaron Rudd, Morgan Phillips and their spouses; sister, Patricia Merrow (Richard) Alkire; numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephew and numerous others (in this area) that called him “Grandpa Bill”

Wild Bill’s favorite quotes are “In the Wind”, “Live to Ride, Ride to Live” and “Born 100 years too late”. In his travels he has lived in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Arizona, California, Oregon and Nevada, but his favorite place was Alaska.

At Williams request there will be no services. Donations can be made in Williams name to Salt Lake City VA Fisher House, 690 S. Valdez Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah 84113. forever “IN THE WIND”