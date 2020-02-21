After being the regular season league champion the past four years, as well as the two-time defending girls state champions, White Pine High’s girls basketball team gave way and finished second in league this year to the Incline Highlanders.

A split with Incline (20-3, 15-1) was one factor, but a loss at Yerington early in the season was the other and left the girls one game behind the Highlanders and the No. 2 seed into the 2A Northern division playoffs this week at Pershing County High School in Lovelock.

The Ladycats (18-3, 14-2) don’t play until this Friday against the winner between Yerington (18-6, 13-3) and Silver Stage (7-13, 5-11), who played on Thursday.

In the final of the regular season Feb. 14, White Pine beat Silver Stage 53-24. Stats were not posted.

The other divisional first round game on Thursday this week matched Pershing County (15-11, 9-7) and Battle Mountain (16-11, 9-7). The winner plays Incline on Friday.

The tournament finals for both boys and girls are Saturday afternoon with both teams advancing to the state tournament Feb. 26-27 at the Lawler Center Reno.

The Southern Division which also started this Thursday in Las Vegas has the top teams being Needles (18-7), Lincoln County (14-8), Calvary Chapel (18-7) and Lake Mead (11-7).

For the Bobcat boys, a 60-49 loss to Silver Stage last week in the season finale still did not keep the Bobcats (10-13, 8-8) from earning the No. 5 seed in the division playoffs that began Thursday at Pershing County High School.

The boys faced Yerington (13-11, 8-8) in the first game hoping to earn a spot in the Friday semifinals against top seed Incline (22-3, 16-0)

The other first round game Thursday matched No. 3 West

Wendover (17-7, 12-4) and No. 6 Battle Mountain (15-12, 8-8) for the right to meet No. 2 North Tahoe (19-6, 12-4) in the semifinals

In the 2A Southern Division, the leaders are defending state champion The Meadows (18-6), Lincoln County, (16-8) Lake Mead (21-5) and Needles (17-6).