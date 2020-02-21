Submitted photo    Kincade Waggener.

Submitted photo    Mandy Van Tassell.

Submitted photo    Mia Kemmler.

Submitted photo
Phoenix Ball.

After being the regular season league champion the past four years, as well as the two-time defending girls state champions, White Pine High’s girls basketball team gave way and finished second in league this year to the Incline Highlanders.

A split with Incline (20-3, 15-1) was one factor, but a loss at Yerington early in the season was the other and left the girls one game behind the Highlanders and the No. 2 seed into the 2A Northern division playoffs this week at Pershing County High School in Lovelock.

The Ladycats (18-3, 14-2) don’t play until this Friday against the winner between Yerington (18-6, 13-3) and Silver Stage (7-13, 5-11), who played on Thursday.

In the final of the regular season Feb. 14, White Pine beat Silver Stage 53-24. Stats were not posted.

The other divisional first round game on Thursday this week matched Pershing County (15-11, 9-7) and Battle Mountain (16-11, 9-7). The winner plays Incline on Friday.

The tournament finals for both boys and girls are Saturday afternoon with both teams advancing to the state tournament Feb. 26-27 at the Lawler Center Reno.

The Southern Division which also started this Thursday in Las Vegas has the top teams being Needles (18-7), Lincoln County (14-8), Calvary Chapel (18-7) and Lake Mead (11-7).

 For the Bobcat boys, a 60-49 loss to Silver Stage last week in the season finale still did not keep the Bobcats (10-13, 8-8) from earning the No. 5 seed in the division playoffs that began Thursday at Pershing County High School.

The boys faced Yerington (13-11, 8-8) in the first game hoping to earn a spot in the Friday semifinals against top seed Incline (22-3, 16-0)

The other first round game Thursday matched No. 3 West

Wendover (17-7, 12-4) and No. 6 Battle Mountain (15-12, 8-8) for the right to meet No. 2 North Tahoe (19-6, 12-4) in the semifinals

In the 2A Southern Division, the leaders are defending state champion The Meadows (18-6), Lincoln County, (16-8) Lake Mead (21-5) and Needles (17-6).