White Pine High took five wrestlers to the state meet Feb. 14-15 at Virgin Valley High School in Mesquite.

The Bobcats finished in eighth place in the 20-team field with 42 points. Luke Finicum (160) was fourth place, Ezekiel Vinson (170) third place and Nathanial Dolezal (182) second place.

Finicum lost his quarterfinal match by fall to Chris Drayton of Eureka. Moving to the consolation rounds he won two matches there, both by pin over Shawn Twitchell of Pahranagat Valley and Jack Tierce of Laughlin. but lost the third-place match by a 7-6 decision to Justin Barnes of Yerington.

Vinson also lost his first round match, to Preston Hubbard of Eureka by a major 9-1 decision.

In his consolation rounds, he won matches by fall over Fabian Ramirez of Yerington and Chad Witte of Indian Springs.

He took the third place medal by pinning Montrell Smith of Spring Mountain in the second period.

Dolezal won both his first two matches with a pin of Kaden Briones of Eureka and a 20-8 decision over Cody Ostler of Battle Mountain.

Then he lost the gold medal on a 7-5 decision to Trevin Perkins of Lincoln County.

For the other Bobcat wrestlers, Jace Rick (106) and Nafanua Vinson (113), lost both of their first matches.

Rick lost by pins to Jesse Fehr of Excel Christian, the eventual state champion, and to Bo Bryan of Lake Mead.

Vinson lost both matches rather quickly by pin to Jace Smith of Yerington, the eventual state champion, and to Lusio Gonzalez of West Wendover.