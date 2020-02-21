The Elks are pleased to announce the 48th annual Elks Hoop Shoot contest. One boy and one girl, ages 8-13, won the third round of competition in the Elks National Hoop Shoot Free Throw contest in Hawthorne on February 15 and have been named Nevada State Champions.

Girls 8-9 champion Bailey Carter of Lund was awarded second place and boys 12-13 champion Kade Snyder of McGill was awarded first place in the NSEA State contest.

Snyder will now advance to the Western Regional Hoop Shoot finals in Las Vegas, NV. on March 14, 2020 where he will compete with other winners from California-Hawaii, Utah and Arizona.

For more information on the Elks National Hoop Shoot or to learn more about the Elks, visit www.elks.org/hoopshoot or email HOOPSHOOT@elks.org.

The Hoop Shoot is free to all participants and provides youth an opportunity to compete, and to connect.