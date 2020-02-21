On February 13, 2020, warrants were issued for the arrest of two people in regards to the burglary and thefts that occurred in the early morning hours of February 7, 2020, at Sahara Motors. On February 14, 2020, both warrants were served in Utah on 39 year old Joshua Gibson of Salt Lake City and 40 year old Cindy James, of Kearns. Both Gibson and James were in custody in Juab County, Utah at the time of the service on other charges related to another theft in that area. The 2020 Jeep that was stolen from Sahara Motors has yet to be recovered. If anyone has any information in regards to this case, please contact the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office at 775-289-8808.