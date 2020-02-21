The White Pine County Extension is giving free radon test kits to anyone interested in testing their home for radon. Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that can seep into your home from the ground. It can increase your risk for lung cancer. It is colorless, odorless and tasteless. The only way to detect it is to test for it. Most radon exposure happens in homes and 1 in 3 homes tested in White Pine County have an elevated level of radon.

Free radon test kits are available at the White Pine County Extension Office through February 29th, 2020. Test kits can be picked up at the Extension Office during regular business hours at 950 Campton Street, Ely. Call 775-293-6599 for information or office hours.