By Cozette Eldridge

W.P. Co. Field Representative

I believe an important aspect of retirement life is staying connected to others. There are millions of ways we all can get socially involved. Social activities can easily be turned into a part time job, opportunity for starting a business or a way to volunteer. People helping people as a fun activity is only limited by our imagination. (All who know me, know I had to mention volunteerism.)

Social activities can be divided into five groups. Education: While many retirees have an interest in learning, there has also been a rise in seniors as teachers. Many schools have made allowances in certain subjects for professionals to enter the classroom, without having to get a teaching degree. For the past four years my sister has taught a 12 week class to seniors, titled “Downsizing” at UNLV. It is a volunteer position she loves doing.

Personal Services: Catering to the needs of others presents a multitude of opportunity for people who have the desire and talent to work with others, meeting their basic needs. For example, RSVP has a Home Companion program. It involves calling elderly, homebound people to see how they are, driving them to do their errands, taking them to doctors’ appointments and visiting them.

Communication: Your love for language, literature and the expression of self through written and oral communication is included in the groups. While it might be difficult to find a paid position in the field of communication, there are opportunities for using your skills in communication as a hobby, volunteer activity or even starting a business. Spiritual: Spiritual growth becomes more important to many people as they age and they begin to look for a bigger meaning of life and also come to deal with their own morality. Spiritual service is also a rewarding activity that becomes important to some people as they have the time to connect with others on a deeper level.

Social Services: Involved with helping people on a more professional arena, there are fewer work opportunities in the social services unless you are a trained professional. There may be opportunities to counsel or coach if this is your passion. Social activities keep us engaged involved and connected to something outside of ourselves.

SENIOR CENTER MENU

FEBRUARY 24 – FEBRUARY 28

MON. Baked Tilapia, Parsley Potatoes, Zucchini, Garden Salad, Roll, Fruit

TUES. Sub Sandwich, Lettuce/Tomato/Onion, Baby Carrots, Pineapple Chunks

WED. Salmon/Alfredo Sauce, Penne Pasta, Vegetables, Bread, Tropical Fruit

THUR. Chicken Fajita, Spanish Rice, Ranch Beans, Spinach/French Dressing, Pineapple Chunks

FRI. Pork Roast, Au Gratin Potatoes, Brussel Sprouts, Fruit, Birthday Cake