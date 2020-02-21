By Gary Handzel

Special to the Ely Times

Get in the Act delivered their “Science Theater: Rocks and Minerals Program” to 2nd and 4th -grade students at D.E. Norman Elementary School on February 10-13, 2020.

Science Theater was generously sponsored by Kinross Gold and The Nevada Arts Council.

Led by Teaching Artist Diane Handzel, Get in the Act used theater techniques as a classroom framework that allowed students to connect rock, mineral, and soil concepts to their everyday world. Because students dramatized multiple science questions in scenes with their peers, they could learn and retain the content associated with these scenes.

Students became classroom geologists as they learned how to classify rocks and minerals using

methods such as describing hardness, texture, shape, size, luster, and color.

Second grade teacher, Shelly Johnson, remarked, “I found the instructor very knowledgeable and my students had fun learning. This is a great program!” And Sharyl Kuehnert, second grade teacher noted, that “Science Theater is engaging, relevant, and fun. We love rocks!”

Since 2009, Get in the Act has served over 18,000 students with programs that educate and entertain. For more information contact Gary Handzel, Program Manager at info@getintheact.org