Pass the syrup, there is a Pancake Supper happening Tuesday, February 25, at St. Bartholomew’s Church located at 208 7th street in Ely. The supper begins at 5 pm

The cost is $5 for adults, and children 12 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the door on the day of the event.

All you can eat pancakes, a ham slice and eggs are included plus fruit and beverages will be served.

What a deliciously delightful way to spend your Tuesday evening.

Celebrated the day before Ash Wednesday, Shrove Tuesday, also called “Pancake Tuesday”, “Pancake Day” or “Pancake Supper” is the final day before the 40-day period of Lent begins.

The word shrove is a form of the English word shrive, which means to obtain absolution for one’s sins by way of confession and penance.

The traditional Pancake Supper is a special day celebrated in many countries around the world like the UK, Ireland, Australia and Canada. In France, and parts of the United States it is called ‘Mardi Gras’ or ‘Fat Tuesday’.

Shrove Tuesday also became a day for pre-fasting indulgence. In particular, the need to use up rich ingredients such as butter, milk, sugar and eggs before Lent gave rise to the tradition of eating pancakes on this day.

There are even historical references to a “pancakse bell” in English towns being rung around 11 a.m. on this day to signal that it was time to get frying.