The White Pine Main Street program is looking for input via a survey.

What three words come to mind when you think about downtown Ely? What three business types would you like to see within the downtown district that are not currently present?

These are just some of the questions listed on the survey. Feedback is important and the survey takes 5-10 minutes to complete online. The results are confidential and being collected by the National Main Street Center.

Results will be shared at a public meeting on the evening of Thursday, March 5, at 6 p.m. at the Bristlecone Convention Center. All are welcome to attend.

Nevada Main Street and National Main Street representatives will be conducting an economic strategy visit on March 4 and 5 in Ely. The visit will help in clarifying a vision for downtown and identify market opportunities for Ely, based on community input and market data.

Main Street America is a program that focuses on revitalizing older and historic commercial districts to build vibrant neighborhoods and thriving economies. Proven Main Street strategies are implemented to benefit the communities throughout White Pine County.

In 2017, several community members lobbied to create the Main Street Program here in Ely. Their vision moved forward. Working to make downtown Ely inviting to both businesses, citizens, and visitors and becoming a source of pride where the community comes to gather for shopping, dining, events and socialization is something the program and it’s members are very passionate about.

Weekly meetings, the creation of wayfindings signs continuous updates with Nevada Department of Transportation’s rehab project, and the recent collaboration of the Ely Film Festival are just a few items on their plate.

To complete the survey go to; https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/KNQGMMJ The survey will close on Sunday, Feb. 23.