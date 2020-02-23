Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office. Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by the law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state, federal agencies.

FEBRUARY 11

REPORT OF THEFT: The reporting party discovered someone had stolen his license plate. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A SEX CRIME: City – the reporting party claimed her juvenile son has been sexually abused. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF FRAUD: The reporting party claimed to keep getting phone calls from an unknown person requesting social security information. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – an agent of a local business requested a patron be trespassed from the property because of issues he was causing. Deputies later located the subject and advised him not to return to the business.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the reporting party claimed to have been arguing with her husband, but added they had been involved in a physical altercation days earlier. The husband gave a similar statement. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the subject left when deputies arrived.

New Bookings: None

FEBRUARY 12

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claimed to be having an issue with a landlord over retrieving property from a previous rental. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claimed her husband stole a vehicle they both own. She was advised the vehicle was community property and would have to be settled civilly.

REPORT OF INJURY TO PROPERTY: The reporting party discovered damage to a community building. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party believed someone stole fuel from her vehicle when she was having it serviced at a local repair business. The reporting party later advised they didn’t want to file a report any longer.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: Jeffery Buhler, of Ely, struck a stop sign. A report was completed.

New Bookings: Mikka Bryant / Warrant / Bail $270 / Arrested by NHP

FEBRUARY 13

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subject was located and claimed to be okay.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City – the vehicle was checked and nothing appeared out of the ordinary.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: The subject was gone when deputies arrived.

REPORT OF EMBEZZLEMENT: City – the reporting party claimed a male was an employee and was provided money to attend training. When the employer checked, they found the male had converted the money to his own use, without attending any training. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – the reporting party claimed her granddaughter, with whom she has guardianship, had failed to return home and the agreed upon time. The juvenile returned home later in the night.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and claimed to be fine.

New Bookings: None