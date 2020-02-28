Special to The Ely Times

Ely Residents are invited to The Bristlecone Convention Center Thursday, March 5th at 6:00pm to visit, fellowship, share in the results of the recent White Pine Main Street Committee Survey, provide further input and discuss potential transformation strategies that will impact Ely’s future economic prosperity.

Downton Ely has been bolstered over the past couple of years by White Pine Main Street Committee programs such as: organizing the 4th of July Pancake Breakfasts and games in Veteran’s Park following the parade; working with the Mayor’s Office to clean up Aultman Street; proposed park revitalization projects that will link Broadbent Park with local trails and a newly proposed park at south end of town; as well as working towards removing blight, improving housing, and creating the inaugural Ely Film Festival to celebrate student filmmakers and films centered in White Pine County.

Thursday’s evening event is a part of White Pine Main Street Committee’s participation in a national program to bring renewed economic prosperity to the community. Through a combination of community engagement, market analysis, and organizational positioning, Ely will establish a series of key, market-driven transformation strategies designed to elevate and focus the community’s resources and capacity on building a sustainable competitive advantage within the downtown.

The National Main Street Center has been helping revitalize older and historic commercial districts for

more than 35 years. Today, its Main Street America network of more than 1,600 neighborhoods and

communities, rural and urban, share both a commitment to place and to building stronger communities through preservation-based economic development. The organization is a non-profit subsidiary of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Vice President of the National Main Street Center, Matt Wagner stated the importance of partnerships like this, “We are pleased to have Ely participate in this program to implement the Main Street Approach. It’s important that downtown organizations such as in Ely, can position themselves to be more market-driven, and tackle the hard work of downtown revitalization.”

As the White Pine Main Street Committee looks to the future of the historic Downtown Ely, the residents will have a voice and opportunity to aid the non-profit group in shepherding ideas and projects from planning to fruition. City of Ely Mayor Nathan Robertson, who has participated in the Main Street program commented, “ I look forward to the expertise and resources that the National Main Street Center will bring to our local plans for revitalizing our downtown. Having worked with the local committee previously, I feel this organization is exactly the kind of assistance that our local leadership needs. I encourage anyone interested in the vitality and livability of our community to attend the Transformational Strategies workshop on Thursday and bring your creative and constructive input; it will be vitally important to the success of the workshop and quality of the information we as a whole community receive from it.”