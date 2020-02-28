The annual National Girl Scout Cookie weekend is here! This February 28 to March 1, Girl Scouts in northern Nevada and across the United States will demonstrate their entrepreneurial skills as they run booth and door-to-door sales and market their businesses online through the Digital Cookie® platform. There’s never been a better time to invest in girls by purchasing Girl Scout Cookies®, and we would love to work with you on a story about this exciting weekend and the impact of the cookie program for girls.

Through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, girls empower themselves by earning their own funds to put toward amazing experiences—some of which are illustrated on this year’s new Girl Scout Cookie packaging, from adventure-packed camping and canoeing, to exploring space science and designing robots, to taking action to improve their communities. Every purchase makes incredible experiences like these possible for girls in our local community.

And this cookie season, Girl Scouts has introduced a sweet new way to support young female entrepreneurs who learn essential business skills like money management and goal setting through the cookie program: meet Lemon-Ups™, a crispy lemon cookie baked with messages inspired by Girl Scout entrepreneurs. “I am a go-getter” and “I am an innovator” are among the eight phrases that bring the experience of Girl Scouting to life. The new cookie joins the national 2020 lineup, which also includes favorites such as Thin Mints®, Samoas®, and Trefoils®. Lemon-Ups are available in select council markets.